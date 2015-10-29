BAGHDAD Around 15 rockets landed on Thursday near a camp next to Baghdad International Airport holding members of an exiled Iranian opposition group, an Iraqi military spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear whether the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI), based in Iraq since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, was the target of the attacks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the rockets, which had been fired from the Bakriya neighbourhood, about 6 km (4 miles) northeast of the airport, joint operations command spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said.

Police sources said six Katyusha rockets had landed inside the perimeter of the airport without causing damage, while six others landed on the PMOI camp inside Camp Liberty, a former U.S. military base.

The sources said the rockets were fired from an area west of the airport. One of the sources, based at the airport, said flights had been suspended as a precautionary measure, but state television quoted a source as saying air traffic had not been interrupted.

PMOI, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq Organisation (MKO), sided with Saddam Hussein during Iran's war with Iraq in the 1980s but fell out of favour with Baghdad after he was toppled by a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

The remaining Iranian dissidents, who seek the overthrow of Iran's clerical leaders, were moved to Camp Liberty in 2012.

