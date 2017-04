BAGHDAD At least 20 people were killed and 50 others wounded in two blasts on Monday in eastern Iraq, security and medical sources said.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest inside a casino in the town of Muqdadiya, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Baghdad, the sources said. A car bomb parked outside then went off as medics and civilians gathered at the site of the first blast.

