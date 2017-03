BAGHDAD The United States' new envoy to the coalition it leads against Islamic State said on Wednesday that only 30 percent of airstrikes conducted by Russia in Syria targeted the ultra-hardline group.

Brett McGurk said the rest of Russia's strikes hit "other armed groups", whereas the U.S.-led coalition was focussed solely on Islamic State.

