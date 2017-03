TOKYO Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that Japan was making all efforts for the swift release of two men held captive by the Islamic State but added that there was no change in Tokyo's stance of not giving in to terrorism.

He said Japan was getting help from various countries and doing its best to relay its explanations of the purpose of its aid to the region to Islamic State militants.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)