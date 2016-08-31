WASHINGTON The United States has no information to support Russia's claim that it carried out a strike against a top Islamic State official, the Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian air strikes in Syria had killed one of Islamic State's most prominent leaders, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani.

"We have no information to support Russia's claim that they also carried out a strike against Adnani," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a news briefing.

The Pentagon on Tuesday said it had targeted Adnani, who Islamic State has said was killed in Aleppo province.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)