JERUSALEM An Israeli security source confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the Israeli military had carried out the attack in Syria that killed five members of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

The Israeli military has declined official comment on the helicopter strike inside Syria which killed a commander of the Islamist guerrilla group and son of a late Hezbollah leader. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "It was an Israeli helicopter that carried out the attack."

Israeli media said the men who were killed had been plotting to attack or capture towns in northern Israel. Israel fought an inconclusive war with Hezbollah in 2006.

