JERUSALEM Three rockets, apparently fired from Lebanon, struck open areas in northern Israel on Sunday, causing no damage or injuries, Israel's military said.

Air raid sirens had gone off in areas of Israel near the Lebanon border hours after a militant leader in the Lebanese group Hezbollah was reported killed in an air strike in Syria.

"Initial report suggests three rockets hit northern Israel," the military said.

