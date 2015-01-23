Israel's Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon (L) speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israel warned Lebanon and Syria on Friday not to allow any attacks on Israel from their soil, hoping to avoid reprisals for an Israeli air strike in Syria that killed an Iranian general and senior Hezbollah fighters.

"Israel will see the governments, regimes and organizations beyond its northern border as responsible for what emanates from their territory," Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said in a statement. "(Israel) will exact a price for any harm inflicted on Israeli sovereignty, civilians and soldiers."

Fears of retaliation by Lebanon's Hezbollah or other groups have risen since Sunday's attack, prompting Israel to move troops and equipments towards its northern borders with Lebanon and Syria.

