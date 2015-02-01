AMMAN Jordan strongly condemned on Sunday the killing of a second Japanese hostage by Islamic State and said the militant group had rejected all efforts made by the kingdom to release him.

Islamic State militants released a video on Saturday which purported to show the beheading of journalist Kenji Goto, whom the al Qaeda offshoot had been holding captive along with a Jordanian pilot.

"The Jordanian government strongly condemns the execution of the second Japanese hostage by the terrorist organisation Daesh," Jordan's government spokesman told state media, using a pejorative Arabic acronym for the group.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)