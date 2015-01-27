TOKYO Japan will renew its request for Jordan to help it secure the swift release of Japanese captive Kenji Goto from Islamic State militants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday

"The Japanese government in this extremely severe situation has asked for collaboration from the Jordanian government to help secure the release of Kenji Goto swiftly. There's no change to this stance," Suga told reporters after a meeting of national security officials.

Senior Japanese officials met early on Wednesday after a video emerged purporting to show journalist Goto saying he had 24 hours to live unless Jordan released a would-be suicide bomber.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Editing by Angus MacSwan)