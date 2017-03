TOKYO Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that chances were high that the latest audio message purportedly from a Japanese captive held by Islamic State militants is authentic, and government ministers will meet later to discuss the issue.

According to the message, the militants have threatened to kill a Jordanian air force pilot also held by the group unless an Iraqi female prisoner in Jordan was released by sunset on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)