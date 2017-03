TOKYO Japan's government on Sunday strongly condemned Islamic State after the militants released a video purporting to show Islamic State captive Kenji Goto beheaded.

"I cannot help feeling strong indignation that an inhuman and despicable act of terrorism like this has been committed again," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, saying the video appeared to show Goto. "We resolutely condemn this."

Suga said relevant cabinet ministers would meet to discuss the government's response to the video.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Alison Williams)