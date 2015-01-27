TOKYO Senior Japanese officials were meeting late on Tuesday after a video emerged purporting to show Kenji Goto, a Japanese captive of Islamic State militants, saying he had 24 hours to live unless Jordan released a would-be suicide bomber.

The voice on the video resembled that of Goto in an earlier video over the weekend which the Japanese and U.S. governments believed was authentic.

In the latest message, the speaker repeated the condition for his release - that Jordan frees would-be suicide bomber Sajida al-Rishawi from death row in return.

He also said that Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants, had less than 24 hours to live.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the video.

"Tell the Japanese government to put all their political pressure on Jordan," the voice said over a still picture that appears to be of Goto holding a picture of the pilot.

"Time is now running very short," the voice added. "It is me for her. What seems to be so difficult to understand?

"Any more delays by the Jordanian government will mean they are responsible for the death of their pilot, which will then be followed by mine ... The ball is now in the Jordanians' court."

In the previous video on Saturday, Goto announced that Islamic State had executed fellow Japanese captive Haruna Yukawa, who was seized in August. That video showed Goto holding a photograph that appeared to show an executed Yukawa.

(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki and Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Ali Abdelatty and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mike Collett-White)