WASHINGTON Two Americans, one South African and three Jordanians were killed in a shooting incident at a Jordanian police training centre near Amman on Monday, and the shooter was also killed, a U.S. official said.

Six others were wounded in the attack, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. The Americans were working for the U.S. State Department's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Bureau training Palestinian security forces, the official added.

