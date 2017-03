AMMAN Jordan's government spokesperson said on Wednesday his country was willing to hand over an Iraqi would-be-suicide bomber if a Jordanian pilot captured by Islamic State was released.

"Jordan is ready to release prisoner Sajida al-Rishawi if the Jordanian pilot Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh was released and his life spared," Mohammad al-Momani, a governemnt spokesperson, was quoted on state television as saying.

He did not make any reference to Japanese hostage Kenji Goto.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)