Jordanian people gather where one of the shells, from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian people gather where one of the shells, from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian people gather where one of the shells, from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mahmoud Al-Saqar points to where a remnant of a shell fell onto his house after a mortar bomb from the fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when the stray mortar bomb hit the market place in Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday. The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mahmoud Al-Saqar (R) holds a remnant of a shell that fell on his house after a mortar bomb from the fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when the stray mortar bomb hit the market place in Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday. The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Women remove broken glass from a window of their house after a mortar bomb from the fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the town of Ramtha, Jordan, June 25, 2015. A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when the stray mortar bomb hit the market place in Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday. The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN A Jordanian was killed on Thursday when a stray mortar bomb from fighting in southern Syria hit a bustling market place in the Jordanian town of Ramtha, a security source said on Thursday.

The mortar killed a street vendor, wounded several people and damaged some shops, the source said. The market was busy because people were doing their shopping ahead of the daily fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier three other mortar bombs had hit the town. Ramtha is close to the Syrian city of Deraa, where rebels launched a dawn offensive against Syrian government forces.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet)