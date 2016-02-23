WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Tuesday that it would be a mistake for Russia or any other party to the Syria cessation of hostilities agreement to violate the agreement, insisting there would be consequences.

"Anybody who thinks that there is impunity for violating this... is making a grave mistake," Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, after its Republican chairman, Senator Bob Corker, said he did not believe there would be any consequences under President Barack Obama.

"There is a significant discussion taking place now about Plan B if we don't succeed at the table," Kerry said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)