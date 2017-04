WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday to urge for calm and dialogue between Turkey and Russia after Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane at the Syrian border.

In a telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kerry "also stressed the need for both sides not to allow this incident to escalate tensions between their two countries or in Syria," the State Department said in a statement.

