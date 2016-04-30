U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers his remarks during the signing ceremony on climate change held at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., in this file photo dated April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Geneva on May 1- 2 to discuss the Syrian conflict with his Jordanian and Saudi counterparts and the U.N. special envoy for Syria, the State Department said on Saturday.

"In all of his discussions, the Secretary will review ongoing efforts to reaffirm the cessation of hostilities nationwide in Syria, obtain the full humanitarian access to which the Syrian government committed, and support a political transition," said State Department spokesman John Kirby, in a statement.

On Friday, the United States said it was in discussions with Russia about trying to renew the cessation of hostilities in Syria following the deadly bombing this week of a hospital in Aleppo.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Andrew Roche)