U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday urged members of a U.S.-led coalition to increase information-sharing and get more creative in the fight against Islamic State as the group seeks to boost recruitment by adopting new languages and moving into new areas.
Kerry said the U.S.-led coalition was making progress in fighting Islamic State, and the number of the group's fighters were estimated to be down by about one-third. A victory in liberating the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State would mark "a critical turning point" in the fight, he said.
But further efforts were needed, Kerry told about 30 defense and foreign ministers in Washington to discuss the effort. For instance, he said, it was critical to break down structural barriers to allow more sharing of information about threats.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.