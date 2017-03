BEIRUT Supporters of the Islamic State insurgent group circulated photos on social media on Tuesday purporting to show captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the five images, which showed a burning man standing in a black cage. Kasaesbeh has been in Islamic State captivity since his plane crashed over Syria in December.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)