Jordan's King Abdullah meets with members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

AMMAN Jordan's King Abdullah said on Thursday the killing of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh by Islamic State militants was an act of cowardly terror by a group that had nothing to do with Islam.

“This (is) cowardly terror by a criminal group that has no relation to Islam ... It's the duty of all citizens to stand together," he said in a short televised appearance.

The king cut short a visit to Washington after the news of the pilot's death.

