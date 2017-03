BEIRUT Islamic State fighters were battling Kurdish militia in the Syrian town of Kobani at the Turkish border on Thursday, a group monitoring the war reported.

The attack by Islamic State fighters on Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, began overnight with a car bomb attack near the border crossing between the town and Turkey, the monitor said.

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in the bomb attack and fighting, it said.

