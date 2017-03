BEIRUT Syrian state television said on Thursday that Islamic State fighters who carried out a deadly assault on the predominantly Kurdish border town of Kobani had entered Syria from Turkey.

The channel did not give a source for its newsflash. Earlier on Thursday hospital officials in Kobani told Reuters that 12 people were killed and 70 wounded in a car bombing and other attacks by Islamic State fighters.

Syria has frequently accused regional opponent Turkey of supporting and equipping Sunni Islamist militants, a charge Turkey has denied.

