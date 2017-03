Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, as vehicles transport people who were wounded in violence, which activists said was caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, Syria, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry spokesman said he strongly denied allegations that Islamic State militants who launched a deadly attack on the Syrian town of Kobani on Thursday had come from Turkey, describing the claims as "lies".

Spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters at a regular briefing that 63 wounded people had been brought to Turkey after the attack and that two of them, one a child, had subsequently died.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra)