AKCAKALE, Turkey Members of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia took positions on the outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Tel Abyad on Monday, a Reuters photographer near the scene said.

YPG fighters, some with trucks carrying heavy machine guns, could be clearly seen arriving from the east of the town and taking up positions, the photographer said.

(Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)