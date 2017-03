Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a news conference following their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talked over the phone about attempts to settle the Syrian conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Lavrov and Kerry also talked about the Dec. 18 meeting on Syria that is to take place in New York, the ministry said in the statement on its website.

