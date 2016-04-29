Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016 REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed over the phone on Friday ways to resolve the conflict in Syria by strengthening the ceasefire there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov once again stressed the need for the full participation of Syrian Kurds in the talks between the authorities of the country and the opposition, as well as a speedy separation of the moderate opposition groups from terrorist groups," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)