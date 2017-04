MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Moscow had questions whether Turkey had real intentions to fight terrorism.

"We have more and more questions about the activity of Ankara and its real commitment to eradicating terrorism," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem in Moscow.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)