Lebanese policemen and forensic inspectors investigate the site where suicide bomb attacks took place in the Christian village of Qaa, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

BEIRUT Four suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a church in a Lebanese village on Monday as residents were preparing for the funerals of victims of a multiple suicide attack earlier in the day, security sources said.

Medical sources said at least 15 people had been wounded in the attack in the Christian village of Qaa, on Lebanon's border with Syria.

Earlier on Monday, four suicide bombers had killed five people in the village.

