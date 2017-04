BEIRUT Al Jazeera TV interviewed Lebanese security personnel while they were apparently held by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front on Tuesday, ahead of completion of a deal expected to secure their release.

One of them said a total of 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen were present. He spoke from inside a vehicle accompanied by masked men armed with assault rifles who were shown chanting "God is Great".

