BEIRUT Lebanon charged 28 people on Tuesday for involvement in a double suicide bomb attack in the northern city of Tripoli this month which killed at least nine people, a judicial source said.

Four of those charged by the main military court are in custody after being arrested last week on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation that was plotting to carry out further attacks in Lebanon, the source said.

The other 24 people charged remain at large, the source added.

The bombing by suspected Sunni Islamist militants took place at a cafe in an Alawite neighbourhood of Tripoli on Jan. 10.

It appeared aimed at stirring sectarian strife in a country that has suffered regular spillover from the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

The attack, condemned across Lebanon's political spectrum, prompted widespread raids by security forces, including on a prison which had effectively been taken over by its Islamist inmates.

