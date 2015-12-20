BEIRUT Mortar shells fired from Israel landed inside Lebanese territory along the border area in uninhabited areas amid increased tensions along the two countries shared borders, Lebanese security sources and residents said.

Earlier three Katyusha rockets fired from Lebanon struck open areas in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries, Israel's military said.

The increased tensions come after an Israeli air strike killed Hezbollah militant leader Samir Qantar in Damascus on Saturday night, the Lebanese group and Syrian state media said.

Israel said Qantar had been preparing attacks on it from Syrian soil, but stopped short of confirming responsibility for the strike that killed him.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)