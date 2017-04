BEIRUT Syria said on Sunday Lebanese militant Samir Qantar had been killed in a "terror attack" in a district of Damascus.

Quoting official sources, state television said Qantar, who was released in 2008 by Israel as part of a prisoner exchange with Lebanese Hezbollah group and is believed to have joined them since then, was killed overnight in the district of Jermana in the Syrian capital.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)