Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BEIRUT Most of the suicide bombers involved in an attack in a Lebanese village had come from over the border in Syria, not from refugee camps in Lebanon, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Tuesday.
Eight suicide bombers targeted the Christian village of Qaa on Monday in two waves of attacks that killed five people and wounded dozens. Machnouk was speaking in televised remarks from Qaa.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.