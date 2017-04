CATONSVILLE, Md. U.S. President Barack Obama will continue to be updated on the risks of the spread of Islamic State to Libya and the United States will take action in the North African country to counter that threat if necessary, the White House said on Wednesday.

"If there is a need for the United States to take unilateral action to protect the American people, the president won't hesitate to do that," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)