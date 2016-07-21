U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
BERLIN Brett McGurk, the United States' envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, on Thursday said the liberation of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State was now an achievable goal and had to be prepared carefully.
"The liberation of Mosul is now in sight," McGurk told about 30 defense and foreign ministers gathered in Washington to discuss the U.S.-led fight against the extremist group.
McGurk said detailed planning was under way to ensure that aid organizations could quickly move in to provide food, shelter and other support for an estimated one million people in the city who have been living under harsh Islamic State rule.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.