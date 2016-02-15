ANKARA Seven Russian missiles struck a hospital in the northern Syrian town of Azaz on Monday, a Turkish security official said, adding the the civilian death toll to rise above 14.

Independent Doctors Association, a Syrian non-government organisation that runs a hospital in Bab al Salama near the Turkish border, said at least 30 people were wounded in the attacks.

