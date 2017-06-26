Smoke rises from an air strike by Iraqi forces towards Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows after an air strike by Iraqi forces towards the positions of the Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi troops have captured Mosul's al-Faruq neighbourhood, in the northwestern side of the Old City, from Islamic State militants, the military said.

The district is located opposite the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which was destroyed by the militants last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)