WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the two leaders "strongly condemned the barbarous Russian and Syrian regime air strikes against eastern Aleppo," the White House said in a statement.

"They agreed Russia and the Syrian regime bear special responsibility for ending the fighting in Syria and granting the UN humanitarian access to besieged and hard to reach areas in Syria," the statement said.

