GENEVA Senior Syrian opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush, representing Jaish al Islam, a major rebel group, said on Monday that there was "no way" the opposition could resume formal talks amid a military escalation and degrading humanitarian situation.

Alloush, speaking to Reuters Television in Geneva after the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) announced that it was postponing participation in talks with the Damascus government, mediated by U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, said: "We want real negotiations, not farcical ones.”

The opposition had yet to decide whether it would meet de Mistura informally for proposed technical talks, he said.

(Reporting By Bushra Shakhshir; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Irish)