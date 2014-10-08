WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Wednesday that a Turkish proposed buffer zone was not one of the military options under consideration as a U.S.-led coalition pursues airstrikes in Syria, but acknowledged it was a subject of discussions with Ankara.

"This is not a new issue," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told a news conference, noting longstanding Turkish interest in a buffer zone.

"It is now not on the table as a military option that we’re considering. That said, I think it’s a topic of continued discussions."

