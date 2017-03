AMMAN A Jordanian air force pilot was captured by Islamic State fighters after his plane was downed near the militant group's stronghold of Raqqa in northeastern Syria, close relatives of the pilot said on Wednesday.

Two relatives said they were notified by the head of the Jordanian air force that the pilot was held captive after his plane was shot down earlier on Wednesday in an area controlled by the militant group.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)