MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed over the phone on Wednesday the need to increase international efforts to reduce the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said.

"The need to increase the international community's efforts to build a peaceful political process in (Syria), to create conditions for de-escalation of the situation and to address the acute humanitarian problems was emphasised," the Kremlin said in a statement.

