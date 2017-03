Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the 7th annual VTB Capital ''Russia Calling!'' Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BURABAI, Kazakhstan Russian president Vladimir Putin told a meeting of leaders from ex-Soviet states on Friday that Moscow had made some progress in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

He also said Russia has reached out to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan and Israel to discuss cooperation in tackling terrorism.

