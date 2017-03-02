Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
CAIRO Al Qaeda confirmed on Thursday that a U.S.-led coalition drone strike had killed senior leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri in Syria.
A statement issued by the militant group's Maghreb and Arabian Peninsula branches said he died in a "treacherous" drone strike it described as a "new crime by America and the crusader coalition".
A Hellfire missile fired by a CIA drone killed the al Qaeda leader on Sunday while he was riding in a car near the northwest Syrian city of Idlib, a U.S. intelligence official had said on Wednesday.
Al-Masri, 59, was a member of al Qaeda's shura council and second-in-command to its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official said Masri had sought refuge in Iran after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. He had been hunted by U.S. forces for almost 19 years.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.