BEIRUT Air strikes, thought to have been carried out by U.S.-led forces, hit Islamic State bases and positions in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor on Friday, a monitoring group said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit Islamic State-controlled territory on the outskirts of the city of al-Mayadin. The report made no mention of any casualties.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Louise Ireland)