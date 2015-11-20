REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A ground crew member writes the words 'For Our Guys' on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim airbase near Latakia, Syria, in this still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 20, 2015.

A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 20, 2015, shows a bomb with the words 'For Paris' on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria.

A ground crew member writes the words 'For Paris' on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria in this handout still image taken from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 20, 2015.

MOSCOW Russian ground crew are inscribing the words "For Paris" on some bombs destined to be dropped on targets in Syria, in a message of solidarity with the victims of last week's Paris attacks.

A video posted online by the Defence Ministry here also shows a serviceman writing "For Our Guys" on a bomb at Russia's Hmeymim airbase.

"Pilots and technicians of Hmeymim airbase have sent their message to terrorists by priority airmail," said a caption accompanying the post.

Russia has intensified strikes on Syrian militants, including from Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed 130 people in Paris and for downing a Russian airliner in Egypt last month, killing all 224 on board.

Russian politicians have said the Paris attack underscores the need for the West and the Kremlin to bury their differences and join forces to take on militants in Syria.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrew Roche)