French President Francois Hollande looks at a globe as he attends an inauguration ceremony of an exhibition on climate at the environment ministry in Paris, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

PARIS Russian air strikes in Syria must target Islamic state forces and no other groups there, French president Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

Russia launched air strikes in Syria on Wednesday for the first time since the country's civil war began in 2011. Free Syrian Army and U.S. sources said the strikes actually hit facilities of a U.S.-backed group.

"What just happened confirms one again that a political transition needs to be found without Bashar Al-Assad," Hollande told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised in Paris in response to Russia's operations.

"All the strikes, wherever they come from, must target Daesh", he added.

France said on September 27 it had launched air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria in an effort to stem its growing presence there.

