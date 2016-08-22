Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
MOSCOW Further use of the Iranian air base near the city of Hamadan by Russian air forces for strikes in Syria will depend on the situation in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday.
Russia stopped using the base for strikes in Syria, Iran's foreign ministry announced earlier on Monday, bringing an abrupt halt to an unprecedented deployment that was criticised both by the White House and some Iranian lawmakers.
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported.